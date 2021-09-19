Former Kumasi Mayor Osei Assibey appointed National Service Boss

Osei Assibey Antwi to head the National Service Scheme

President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Osei Assibey Antwi to head the National Service Scheme (NSS).

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff addressed to the former Mayor sighted by MyNewsGh.com said he will operate in an acting capacity pending the advice of the governing board of the scheme and consultation with the Public Service Commission.



He has up to 14 days to accept or decline the appointment.

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi was KMA Mayor from 2017 to 2021 and was in the mix seeking a second term until he withdrew.



He has since been replaced with Samuel Pyne.