Former Lighthouse pastor arraigned for failing to return Elantra car after resigning

A former pastor with Lighthouse Chapel International, Emmanuel Oko Mensah, has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a Hyundai Elantra saloon car belonging to the church.



The man on God who appeared before the court on Monday, September 20, 2021, pleaded not guilty and was granted a bail of GH¢150,000 with two sureties.



The state prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiosornu, during the court proceedings noted that the former pastor of Lighthouse Chapel refused to hand over his car to the church after resigning.

He furthered that the Elantra saloon car is worth $20,000. However, the police have impounded the car.



Emmanuel Oko Mensah will reappear before the court on October 12, 2021.



The court was presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah.



Background



The accused, Oko Mensah, and 5 others, according to Daily Graphic report had earlier sued the Lighthouse Chapel over the non-payment of their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

They sought an order to compute and pay balance of salary due them.



The 6 pastors further asked for compensation to cover some investments they made in schools, churches of the Lighthouse church and some car rentals they made while in service.



The Lighthouse Church, in response to these claims, said the pastors who left the church to serve in other jurisdictions were not in the employment of LCI-Ghana.