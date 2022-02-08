Former MCE warns NDC against undemocratic conduct

NDC is the main opposition party | File photo

A Former Mayor of Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, under late President Atta Mills Kobina Prah Annan has warned the party against undemocratic behaviors among some party members.

Speaking on Radio 360’s Y3nsom hosted by Kwame Malcolm in Takoradi, the former MCE was upset by the reaction of some supporters of the NDC to his ambition to vie for a Vice Chairmanship position of the party.



“It is not cast in stone that at all cost I will vie for the Vice-Chair position of the NDC when nominations are open. No member of the party called into the program to even greet or showed solidarity and that kind of animosity is what is keeping the party in opposition.



“They know I say it as it is, the NPP callers were going along with their party, yet not even a caller from the NDC showed solidarity, is that how a party is built? You can go to hell with the party! I voluntarily said I will vie for the vice chairman but I have decided against that, you can take your useless party. Not even one person could solidarize with me and that is the intraparty hatred that is preventing the party from winning any seat,” the MCE stated.



He continued “It is this same attitude they used in influencing my sack as MCE. If such a useless lot had not influenced my sack we would have been the initiators of the interchange construction ongoing in Takoradi. If we gather as a party some don’t want to hear you speak because of the hatred yet if they see you they will be asking for money. Learn how NPP conducts their politics else you (NDC) will be in opposition for long.”



The former MCE who was sacked less in than 2-years in office by the late President J.E.A.Mills disclosed that life was tough for him when he was sacked by the late President.



“When I was sacked I had the idea of establishing a school but that was capital intensive. So what I did was, I had 2 houses, I sold one for 89,000 cedis. Many people did not know I had another home. When, I was domiciled in Norway, my least pay was 2,300 cedis. When I became the MCE I was paid 1,700.

“Then, I could present a paper on education and development in Africa at the University of Oslo and be paid 800 kroner which was a lot of money then. I was an educationist then before my political appointment. When I was sacked it took me by surprise. I had to sell off one of my buildings to make up with the standard of life that came with being an MCE”, the former MCE narrated.



The Former MCE was unhappy with the management of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis by the current Assembly adding that they have fell far below the standards.



“Everywhere is congested by hawkers and it does not speak well of our status as a Metropolis. Even though now that the Metropolis has been divided into 2 with Effia Kwesimintim on one side. It would have been easier to manage unlike my tenure when it was altogether as one, yet all we see is an unkempt Metropolis not befitting our status” he stated.



The Former MCE underscored that the NPP has a stronghold in the metropolis due to the ingenuity of the new Regional Minister.



“Kobby is the live wire of the NPP in the metropolis, if it were not to be him, the party would have lost ground. He is in the thick of affairs to keep the party strong and relevant in the metropolis, in a bid to keep their hold on the seats they have in the metropolis.



"Even in the last elections when the Essikado Ketan seat was almost lost, it had to take the intervention of the Western Regional Minister to ensure they (NPP) still held on to the almost lost Essikado seat” Mr. Prah concluded.