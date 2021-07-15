Former MP commissions classroom block at Koduakrom

The newly built educational facility

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region, has handed over an educational facility to Koduakrom M/A Basic School to enhance accessibility.

The facility comprises a two-unit kindergarten classroom block (KG) with a store room, headmaster's office, WC, and bathrooms.



Addressing the gathering, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi thanked the school authorities and the residents of the community for supporting the contractor to complete the project on time.



She, therefore, charged the management of the school to take proper care of the facility to achieve its purpose.



Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi urged parents in the area to invest in their children's education and also advised the school children to take their education seriously.



She, however, noted that the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated utmost commitment to the provision of quality education as a means of transforming the country.



She took the opportunity and touted the Government's social intervention policies and programmes in the education sector like the Free Senior High School, new TVET programme, a loan scheme for tertiary education, and expansion of school feeding program at the basic level.

She reiterated that in order for the youth to benefit from these laudable policies it was important to ensure a good foundation.



It was for this reason that during her tenure as MP, she collaborated with the Municipal Assembly to improve infrastructure at the basic level.



She further indicated that through her Foundation, the Wassa Hemaa Foundation, an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC20,000) had been utilized to procure required furniture and other learning materials to facilitate teaching and learning.



She was hopeful that the facility would make a positive impact in the delivery of good quality education.



The Chief of Koduakrom, Nana PJ Ofie (Nana Adwumapa), and his elders expressed appreciation to the former MP for providing the children of Koduakrom with such a beautiful edifice that would contribute immensely to the well-being of the children.



He seized the opportunity to appeal to the MCE, Dr. Isaac Dasmani and the Assembly to provide the community with a CHPS compound to ease access to healthcare.

On his part, the MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, Dr. Isaac Dasmani explained that educational infrastructure was a critical need in the municipality and lauded the former MP for her contribution towards addressing the gap.



He entreated the community to take good care of the facility and indicated that the Assembly has a maintenance plan for all developmental projects as well as a Monitoring Team that monitors all projects in the Municipality to ensure longevity.



The Municipal Education Director, Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie thanked the former MP and the MCE for the unprecedented developmental projects in the area of education such as school blocks, IT infrastructure, libraries, refurbishment of laboratories in schools among others through the effort of Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi since 2017.



She advised the parents to ensure their children are always in school because a good foundation was crucial to attaining greater heights in education.



The former MP was accompanied by the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Chief Executive Dr. Isaac Dasmani and all Prestea Huni-Valley NPP Constituency Executives led by their Chairman, Mr. Abiam Kuntu Danso.