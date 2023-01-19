Former Moderator resigned from National Cathedral board due to ill-health – Presby Church

Past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Cephas Omenyo

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has said the latest reports about the resignation of the immediate past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Cephas Omenyo from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees is misleading.

Speaking to Starr News with Naa Dedei Tettey, the spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church, Rev. George Larbi explained that the former Moderator resigned long ago due to ill-health.



“When he was elected, per his position as a moderator of the church, he was appointed a trustee of the National Cathedral. So, when he fell sick and could not function again and later on a new moderator was elected. In fact, he refused to be a member of the trustee.



“So, I remember I drew the attention of the public relations officer of the National Cathedral, that in this case they should take away Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo’s photo. Because, one of our former moderators, in the person of Very Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey already sits on the trustee. So, the current moderator is not even a member of the trustee because we already have Very. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey there,” Mr. Larbi added.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had claimed that the National Cathedral Secretariat was misleading the Ghanaian public and the world that all the published trustees are registered as directors.



“Contrary to the information provided in the said press statement (see page 5) and on the Nicodemusly updated national cathedral website (after we exposed the Pastor Otabil deception), to the effect that all the Board of Trustees has been registered as Directors of the National Cathedral of Ghana; we note surprisingly, that the venerable Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches and the esteemed Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo, Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church were not registered as directors on the incorporation date of 18th July, 2019.

“The two revered clergymen have at all material times been clearly left out, and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah.



After about five months down the line, the founder of the LightHouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ reasons for exiting the Board has been revealed.



In a letter available to Accra-based Citi TV, the seasoned Man of God noted that his unresolved concerns about the cost of the National Cathedral and other pertinent issues triggered his exit.



But in the case of the former moderator of the Presby church, the leadership of the Presby Church of Ghana responded that all this confusion about Rev. Prof Omenyo and his resignation keeps resurfacing because people are using him to score their cheap political points.



Nonetheless, spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church, Rev. George Larbi has called on the board of the National Cathedral Secretariat to sit up and clear its name on the number of allegations levelled against them.

Rev. George Larbi expressed worry about the developments that have characterized the construction of the National Cathedral.



“I read them, I hear them in the news. If what those who are raising the allegations are saying is true, then I will urge the board to sit up. If what they are saying also is for political gains or some personal gains then they should be careful. And sometimes at least they should go to the right place to seek proper information.



“If you don’t understand something, approach them, go to them. This is what I have received, this is what I have seen, this is what I have heard, and please what the truth in it is? For people to explain to you rather than everyday counter allegations. After all, whether it is state money, individual’s money, the church’s money, at the end of the day it is money. We have to ensure that whatever money is given to them, they account it judiciously to the people,” Mr. Larbi advised.