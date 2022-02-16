Former NDC parliamentary candidate reveals why govt is refusing to seek IMF bailout

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta

The 2020 Nhyiaeso Constituency Parliamentary Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Evangelist Richard Prah is of the view that the government is resisting seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the wake of the current economic challenges because President Akufo-Addo will be denied the opportunity to engage in profligate spending.

E-Levy which was introduced in the 2022 budget by Nana Addo’s government has been met with fierce criticisms by a section of Ghanaians including the Minority in Parliament.



But the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government argues that the e-Levy will help them to raise internal revenue to develop Ghana and reduce borrowing at high-interest rates



Speaking on Time with Politicians Ambassador Tv on YouTube hosted by Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former NDC parliamentary candidate Evangelist Prah described E-Levy as ‘Evil Levy’ which President Akufo-Addo’s government is determined to introduce in order to kill Ghanaians.

According to Evangelist Richard Prah, “I’m not against paying of taxes by Ghanaians but this government should reduce its expenditure and chase the money in the Auditors General Report”.



“Government is unwilling to join IMF because government officials know that IMF will prevent Nana Addo to chill and bath in the sky with rented luxurious Private Jet” he added.



He further explained “Going to IMF for support is not a crime but it has become a crime for President Akufo-Addo’s government because he is thinking about how he won’t get the opportunity to bath in the sky with a rented private jet when the government joins the IMF program”.