Former NPP executive asks Ghanaians to ignore Mahama's propaganda about E-Levy

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party has asked the good people of Ghana to ignore the on-going political propaganda adopted by former President John Dramani Mahama over the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to Mr. Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a former organizer of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, the former president and the NDC had adopted and were using such propaganda machinery to make the government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unpopular.



He sad the NDC's relentless political campaign against the implementation of the e-levy was an indication that the former President Mahama and his NDC had no vision for the nation.



Speaking in interview with Journalists at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr. Appiah said any attempt to scrap the E-Levy would have serious economic repercussions on the nation.



He therefore challenged the former President and the NDC to come out with ideas that would help the nation's efforts towards the government's post-COVID-19 economic recovery and stop "throwing dust in the eyes of the good people of Ghana".



"From his utterances I can perceive Mr. Mahama and his guys desperate for political power. Ghanaians are more enlightened and it would be good for the NDC to highlight realistic measures geared towards economic recovery then the relentless verbal attacks on the E-Levy".



"The former President must understand that every good and patriotic citizen accept and honor his or her tax obligation because without tax no government can bring the development of the nation to the next level" the former NPP organizer stated.

Mr. Appiah indicated that although the economic situation in the country now was not all that good, it would be economically suicidal if Ghana make any mistake to bring back the NDC in Election 2024.



"The NDC is always good at kicking against taxes but you agree with me that without taxes we can not move forward as a developing country. They vehemently kick against the talk tax introduced by the former President J.A Kufuor government forgetting that it was the same talk tax that fetch them the revenue they use to govern the country, when the NDC took political power in the 2008 general election", he said.



Mr. Appiah said the nation was going through all these economic turmoils basically not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the bad administration of the former President Mahama and his NDC government, saying "President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inherited a mismanaged economy from an incompetent government".



"In fact from records Ghanaians cannot not trust another Mahama government to manage public purse, create employment, bridge the infrastructure gap he left", he said.



Mr. Appiah therefore asked the good people of Ghana to be wide wake and not allowed themselves to be swayed by the propaganda machineries adopted by the former President Mahama and the NDC communications team to make the government unpopular in the eyes of Ghanaians for their selfish political ambitions.