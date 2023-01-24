Former NUGs president condemns violence in schools

Isaac Jay Hyde, Former NUGS President

Former NUGS President and Deputy Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Isaac Jay Hyde, has condemned the actions of some students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asante Asokore who vandalized school properties over poor WASCCE results scored by their predecessors.

Isaac Hyde urged students to seek other means of addressing their grievances other than violence.



Forty students from the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School in Asante Asokore were arrested on Sunday by police in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti region.



The students were arrested after they broke things at school because their predecessors did poorly on the WASCCE.

A total of six cars were destroyed by the students including four vehicles belonging to the school and two private vehicles belonging to teachers. Properties amounting to thousands of cedis were also destroyed, and bungalows for the senior house mistress, her car, the school’s notice board, stores and food stores were all vandalized.



Jay Hyde, speaking from his experience as a former president of the National Union of University and College Students (NUGS) on what could provoke students to engage in such violence, stated that some teachers collect money from students to purchase alleged exam answers for students, which raises the students’ expectations.