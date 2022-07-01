Former PPA boss trial begins in October

Former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer, Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Source: GNA

The High Court in Accra will fix a date in October for the commencement of the trial of Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer.

The court has also given the prosecution four weeks to file witness statements, and adjourned to July 26, 2022, for Case Management Conference.



Mr. Boateng had been granted a GH¢5million bail with two sureties on 17 counts of corruption-related charges.



These are eight counts of using public office for-profit and nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.



Mr. Adjei is in court together with his brother-in-law, Mr. Francis Kwaku Arhin, also charged with one count of using public office for profit.

Mr. Arhin was granted a GH¢5million bail with two sureties. The sureties are to be justified and directed to deposit their national identity cards with the registry of the court.



Mr. Adjei is also to deposit his passport with the registry of the court until the final determination of the case.



The court warned Mr. Arhin not to do anything that would compel the court to rescind his bail. The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges.