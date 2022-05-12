2
Menu
News

Former President John Mahama condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist

1.21475366 The late Shireen Abu Akleh

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the killing of ace Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, saying it was "a most condemnable act".

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said: "For a journalist who has for many years covered and brought us reports on events in Israel and the Middle East region, we all mourn her loss."

"It is our prayer that whoever pulled the trigger and any associates will be brought to justice through an independent and transparent process."

Mr Mahama, who also noted that the murderers of Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Suale, were still walking free; said: "We call on the Akufo-Addo Administration and the Police Service to take this investigation seriously and bring the murderers to justice".

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars