Former President John Mahama condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist

The late Shireen Abu Akleh

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the killing of ace Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, saying it was "a most condemnable act".

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said: "For a journalist who has for many years covered and brought us reports on events in Israel and the Middle East region, we all mourn her loss."



"It is our prayer that whoever pulled the trigger and any associates will be brought to justice through an independent and transparent process."

Mr Mahama, who also noted that the murderers of Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Suale, were still walking free; said: "We call on the Akufo-Addo Administration and the Police Service to take this investigation seriously and bring the murderers to justice".