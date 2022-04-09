1
Former President Kufour recounts fond memories of the late former second lady

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajiia Ramatu Mahama to be buried in Tamale

Funeral for former second lady to take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Former second lady dies at Korle Bu hospital

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has shared fond memories of his encounter with the late second lady, Ramatu Mahama.

He described her as a God-fearing lady, who was a good hostess anytime they visited the Northern Region.

Speaking to the media during the state funeral, the former president said the Late Ramatu Mahama supported her husband, who was the vice president of the republic during his tenure as president.

“Ramatu Mahama supported her husband who was the vice president of my time and was a great hostess. Anytime for instance we went to the North, especially around Tamale she was the hostess that saw to our comfort. Always smiling and very much God-fearing.” He said

Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, April 7, 2022, after being on admission at the hospital for some days.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the second lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband served as Vice President in the two-term government of former President John Agyekum Kufour.

She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.

The body of the late second lady after her funeral ceremony in Accra will be conveyed to Tamale where she will be interred beside her late husband.

