Former Pru East DCE kneels to beg Yeji chief for forgiveness

Joshua Kwaku Abonkra kneeling before Pimpampim Yaw Kagbrese V

The immediate past District Chief Executive for the Pru East District, Joshua Kwaku Abonkra, has apologized to the Yeji Traditional Council for showing gross disrespect towards them during his tenure as DCE.

Joshua Kwaku Abonkra fell on the Abeasemanhene, Obrempong Kru-Takyi II, to intervene and apologize to the Yeji Traditional Council on his behalf.



The former DCE joined the delegation of Obrempong Kru-Takyi on Monday, 11th July, 2022, to the palace of Pimpampim Yaw Kagbrese V to officially ask for forgiveness.



The remorseful former government appointee as a sign of respect knelt before Pimpampim Yaw Kagbrese V and pleaded for forgiveness.



Pimpampim Yaw Kagbrese V accepted the apology but admonished young people not be swayed by the power they wield when they are appointed to any office.



"You are our own, and every human is fallible so we forgive and accept you as our own again but this should serve as a lesson to all young people that power is transient".

In line with tradition, he was fined to pacify the gods and cleanse him from any wrong doing.



Joshua Kwaku Abonkra served as DCE from 2018 to 2021 and during that period there was a bad blood between him and the Traditional Council.



He was subsequently banned from the palace of the Paramount Chief of Yeji.



In view of this, he was prevented from entering the palace in March 2021 when he accompanied the new Bono East Regional Minister to pay a courtesy call on the chief and his elders.



He was reappointed by the president for second term but he was rejected by the Assembly Members.