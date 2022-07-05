Former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba MP laid to rest

The late Naa Donald Dari Mwinkumah Soditey (I)

Former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency representative in Parliament, Naa Donald Dari Mwinkumah Soditey (I) has been laid to rest.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP’s funeral was held over the weekend on Saturday July 2, 2022, at his hometown in the Savannah Region.



Speaking at his funeral, the General Secretary of the NDC party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia described the staunch member as one who was not “too vociferous but was very active and effective”.



According to Mr Nketia, he “facilitated the provision of educational infrastructure, distribution of books to pupils and extension of electricity to many communities in this constituency”.



Until his passing, Naa Soditey who was a traditional leader of the community was appointed an Ex-Officio Member of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs representing the Lobi-Birifor communities in Ghana.

Prior to that role, he served on various committees of Parliament and was also appointed as a board member of the GRATIS FOUNDATION by Prof John Evans Atta Mills (also late) when the NDC assumed office in 2009.



Naa Soditey represented the constituency for 3 consecutive terms summing up to 12 years in his political carrier as a lawmaker. He stepped down in 2017.



The late legislator was a teacher by profession where he impacted knowledge to the people of former Brong Ahafo–now Bono East–and further headed some basic schools in the region.



He was born on the 25th September, 1957 in a village of Ayigbe which is close to Techiman, Bono East Region.