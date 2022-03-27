Former Suhum MP to contest for NPP General Secretary position

Former Suhum MP, Frederick Opare Ansah

NPP to hold national executive election in July 2022

National delegates congress to be held in Accra



I stand for quality political leadership, Former Suhum MP



As the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to hold a national executive election in July this year, a former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, has declared his intentions to contest in the general secretary race.



He noted that the reason for contesting is to bring on board new skills that will help the party to break the 8 cycle they so wish for.



Mr Opare-Ansah noted that he stands for quality political leadership, as well as believes in political democratic processes in the selection of leaders, hence, his decision to partake in the elections.

Speaking at an event in Takoradi on Saturday, March 26, 2022, he said, “The party has always had the leadership required for the challenge it is confronted with and whereas the current leadership has done its best in the past, current and future challenges ahead require a different kind of leadership mentality and approach given the dynamics of contemporary intraparty and external political environment".



“I stand for quality political leadership and the use of political democratic processes in the selection of such leaders. I believe the NPP as a party, and each of us as individual members has a duty to project politics and democratization as the process of choice for Ghana to select its leaders. The people of Ghana should have confidence that the political democratic process has a self-correcting mechanism and always yields to the will of the people,” he added.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party in January announced July 14 to 16 as dates to hold elections for national executives of the party.



The party has also set April 22 to 24 for the constituency election and May 20 to May 22 for regional elections.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, said the venue for the annual delegates conference is Accra.

He also noted that nomination fees will cost GH¢20,000 for the National Chairman position, GH¢15,000 for the Vice Chairperson position, and GH¢10,000 for the General Secretary position.



“All other positions will cost GH¢8,000 apart from the special wings,” John Boadu stated.



He also said that the elections will be supervised by the party’s National Elections Committee.