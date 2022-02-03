Former UK Prime Minister Blair calls on Bawumia

The meeting discussed challenging global issues, including the devastating covid-19 pandemic

Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, earlier today, February 3, called on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House in Accra.

On covid-19, the pair spoke about the difficult global economic situation caused by covid-19 and how countries around the world are putting in place measures to ameliorate the impact.



And on digitization, former Prime Minister Blair and Vice President Bawumia discussed the role digitalization can play in Ghana and Africa as a whole to accelerate economic recovery and transformation.



Blair, who is a good friend of the Vice President, served as UK Prime Minister from 2007 to 2017.





Currently, he is the Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organisation he set up which helps countries to address some of the most difficult challenges in the world.







