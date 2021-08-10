Former bodyguard in court over sale of auctioned cars

File photo

Source: GNA

Sylvester Owusu Bempah, a former Bodyguard, who is accused of collecting GHC30,500 from a businessman under the pretext of buying three auctioned cars but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The vehicles are a Toyota Land Cruiser and two Kia Picanto's.



Bempah, charged with defrauding by false pretences and possession of forged documents, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful admitted Bempah to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties to be justified with title documents in the name of the accused.



The court ordered that documents of the properties should be deposited at the Court’s Registry until the final determination of the case.



Prosecution and accused were ordered by the court to also file their respective witness statements.

The matter was adjourned to September 9.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong said the complainant Henry Obiri, aka Cash, is a businessman residing in Accra.



Chief Inspector Frimpong said the accused is a member of a renowned charismatic church.



The prosecution said the complainant worshipped in the same church as the accused.



On July 30 this year, the Prosecutor said the complainant reported that in March this year, the accused told him (complainant) that the Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) was his friend and a church member.

The prosecution said the accused told the complainant that the NIB was auctioning assorted vehicles and he has been offered allocation.



Chief Inspector Frimpong said the complainant became interested as it was confirmed that the NIB Director-General was also a member of the said church and the accused had an ID card, indicating that he works with the Office of the President.



The Prosecution said the complainant decided to buy a Land cruiser and two Kia Picanto's hence parted with GHC23, 500 to Bempah.



During investigations, it was revealed that the accused gave out a phone number (0505307411) purported to be the number of the Director-General of NIB.



According to the prosecution, the said caller identified himself as the Director-General of NIB and he (the said Director-General) confirmed Bempah’s claims.

The prosecutor said the complainant also parted with another GHC7, 000.



When the complainant demanded his vehicles, the said Director-General of NIB called the complainant to exercise restraints and that his officer who was to sign the last documents for the release of the vehicles had travelled and he would return on July 29, this year.



On July 30, this year, the accused was arrested and during a search in his 4x4 vehicle, a pair of handcuffs, two National Security handset phone and an Office of the president ID card were found.



The Prosecution said investigations were underway to unravel how the accused came by the ID card and those security accoutrements.