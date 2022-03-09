Former member of the defunct musical group dobble, Paa Kwasi to release a new song

Paa Kwasi Aryeh - former member of the defunct musical group dobble

Nana Kwasi Aryeh widely known as Paa Kwasi, a former member of the defunct music group Dobble is ready to release a brand new single after his released last month titled 'Star Girl.

The singer, Paa Kwasi; tagged this tuneful high-life song 'Watch Nobody' and it was produced by a beatmaker and sound engineer goes by the name George O'tion who produced Good Mood when they are in the Dobble group.



This record talks about how motivated and self confidence everyone should be when you are discouraged by others, and focus on what your heart desire as long as it will bring you positive result.

He urges his fan's across the country to continue supporting his crafts as they did for his former group and promised to not let them down.