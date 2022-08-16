9
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial organised by Koku Anyodoho

Tue, 16 Aug 2022

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has summoned former Eastern Regional Minister, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere, for attending late Evans Atta Mills’ 10-years anniversary memorial organised by Koku Anyidoho.

Antwi Boasiako Sekyere’s summon comes after he defied the party’s directive, warning the party members not to engage in any event organised by Koku Anyidoho in regards to the late president.

Aside from attending the event, he also laid a wreath on behalf of the party without its knowledge and authorisation.

The actions of Boasiako Sekyere, according to the NDC, “contravened FEC’s directive and FEC needs an explanation,” angelonline.com reports.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, he has been given up to the close of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, to appear before its Functional Executive Committee for a query.

“Consequently, you are by this letter hereby invited to meet with the FEC on Tuesday, the 16th of August, 2022 at 2 pm at the second-floor conference room of the national headquarters for a discussion on the matter. Please endeavour to attend and on time,” the letter stated.

