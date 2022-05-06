Former tollbooth workers depressed over government neglect

Tollbooth

Some former workers of various tollbooths across the country are expressing worry and regret over the government’s neglect since operations of the toll booths were suspended last year by the Roads and Highways Minister.

According to the former workers, the majority of who are people living with disability have been abandoned by the government after several promises were made to re-assign them.



Speaking to Kasapa FM’s Akokoraba Nyarko, the former Coordinator of the Pobiman TollBooth Workers, Henry Dogbe lamented that the government has failed to honour its promise to pay their salary arrears and pay them until re-assigned to a different task.



He added that most of the workers are now bedridden due to their current condition.

Henry Dogbe further reiterated that up till now, not even a single person out of about 800 former workers of the toll booths have been re-assigned or employed.



The government gave an assurance that it will re-assign toll collectors who lost their jobs at toll booths across the country into the YouStart Initiative.



The YouStart Initiative proposed by the government would create one million employment opportunities for young people in the next three years.