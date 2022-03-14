Formulate by-laws to deal with girl child marriages and abuses - MMDCEs

Child marriages are common in certain parts of the country

MMDCEs and traditional authorities in the Northern region have been charged to formulate by-laws to deal with Girl-child abuses specifically issues of child marriages.

According to a news desk report on TV3 filed by Christopher Amoako on the alarming rates of girl child marriages and teenage pregnancies in the Northern region alone, in 2020, it recorded 43,533 out of the total number of 555,575 teenage pregnancies recorded in the country.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) reported that over 9,000 girls were not able to go back to school.



Meanwhile a survey by World Vision ( a Christian nonprofit organization) attributed this to a surge in numbers of early marriages and rural-urban migration where these girls moves to the urban areas to engage in Kayayo.

The Northern regional Operations manager for Word Vision, Timothy Agbandai called out to the traditional authorities and the MMDCEs to fashion out measures to deal with the issue of violence against children.



“District Assemblies and all stakeholders are to ensure accountability of all issues relating to child marriage and on other forms of violence against children”, he said this while Speaking at the launch of a girl soccer clinic in Savelugu.