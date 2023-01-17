Forty Under 40 Africa: 126 nominees shortlisted from 26 countries ahead for 2023 edition

The award ceremony will be held in South Africa

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

The organisers of Forty Under 40 Africa and other prestigious Awards on the continent, Xodus Communications Limited has shortlisted 126 nominees from 24 countries on the continent for the second edition of Forty under 40 Africa slated for 25th March, 2023 at Leonardo Hotel in South Africa- Sandton City.

The event which would be hosted by Black White Attorneys is aimed at recognizing and celebrating emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate or impact personally and/ or professionally through their exceptional leadership.



The personalities nominated this year cuts across countries such as; South Africa, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon, South Sudan, Morocco, Benin, Mauritius, Algeria, Swaziland, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Algeria, Botswana, Tunisia, Eswatini, Lesotho and Gambia.



In other news the founder of Forty under 40 Africa, Richard Abbey Junior has emabarked on a familiarisation tour visiting Rwanda and Kenya



The founder will be meeting nominees in these countries to create a network of young business leaders



Mr. Abbey Junior in a press release said, "26 entries were disqualified on issues of eligibility. The nominees have been carefully scrutinised under the supervision of the Jury led by Kris Senanu, Chairman of Blackrock Capital, Kenya (Representing, Eastern Africa)"



Other members of the Jury includes the



Executive Director of Youth Hub Africa, Rotimi Olawale (Representing, Western



Africa)



Chief Executive Officer of Koola Waters, Ruth Mawia (Representing, Eastern



Africa)



Creative Director of Goodwall Changemakers, Ashley Mupfawa (Representing, the



Southern Africa),



Erick Inghatt Matsanza, Founder Spice Without Borders (Representing, Eastern



Africa)



Farouk Khailann the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Africa Holdings



(Representing, Western Africa)



Nemfor Alfred, the CEO of FIAFA Cameroun ( Representing, Central Africa)



"We are impressed with the pace at which women are rising on the continent. In 2023 the nominee ratio of women to men is 58 women representing ( 46%) against 68 men representing 54% , he said



Here are the list of nominees for the 2023 edition



Agriculture and Agro Processing



Femi Ilesanmi Eniola (Osky Integrated Nigeria Limited) Nigeria



Wangari Kuria (farmer on fire ltd) Kenya



Abdallah Nyakisilia (Jubaili Agrotec ltd) Tanzania



Architecture



Sandiswa Mgolozeli (Epitomely Interior Doctors) South Africa



Authorship and Creative Writing



Masindi Netshakhuma (Renof Productions) South Africa



Mago Hasfa (Book Drive - Read to Learn Foundation) Uganda



Sindiswa Sowambi, South Africa



Banking and finance



Hany Omar Soliman (PayTabs) Egypt



Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro Arab Microfinance) Ghana



Collins Kathuli (Kyanda Africa) Kenya



Kwanele Boltina (Riley Auctions Africa) South Africa



Beauty and Lifestyle



Kennedy Katebalirwe (Hairbyzziwa Company Limited) Uganda

Lungile Mhlongo (Numa medical aesthetics) South Africa



Community Development



Annita Neshiri (Girl Talk Zimbabwe) Zimbabwe



Kaboneka Paul Charles (Palm Foundation) Uganda



Mercy Adongo (One Girl Africa) Uganda



Kenneth Anetor (A New Thing International Foundation) Nigeria



Edwin Taka (Sawa Youth Watch) Uganda



Frieda Manana (Phanda Zansi Modelling Agency FM) South Africa



Tejan Kamara (Goodwill Humanitarian Foundation) Sierra Leone



Amusa Tajudeen Lasisi (Adeoye Power & Digital Solutions) Nigeria



Tadzie Madzima (IGNITE Youth Organisation) Zimbabwe



Timothy Opobo (AfriChild Centre) Uganda



Paula Moira Omphile Otukile- (Mulher Forte African Literature) Botswana



Michael Mbulelo Ncube-(Global Girl Child Foundation) Zimbabwe



Consultancy & Professional Services



Muhumuza Brian (Bryan Morel Publications) Uganda



Gilbert Atuto Angana (Accent Leadership Group Ltd) Kenya



Naike Andrew Moshi (CV PEOPLE) Tanzania



Robert Belle (Smip Consultancy) Kenya



Damaris Kemunto Nyabuti (Dharkemmy Corporate Communications Limited) Kenya



Joseph Opeyemi Owolabi (Rubicola Consulting) Nigeria



Education



Sebastian Odunga (Kepler Rwanda) Kenya



Asanda Sigigaba (LEAP Science and Maths School) South Africa



James Malope (LEAP Science and Maths School) South Africa



Linda Atieno Odhiambo (Lindtech College) Kenya



Esther Mumbua Muinde (Kenya Connect) Kenya



Energy/Oil and Gas



Atong Amos (Tripple A Services & Petroleum Limited) South Sudan



Environmental & Climate Sustainability



Lalita Devi Purbhoo Junggee (Eco Hustle Co Ltd) Mauritius



Alasana Kassama (ABK Enterprise) Gambia



Samuel Gedamu Tesfa-Mariam (Green Solutions Africa) Ethiopia



Joan Ahono Musumba (Little Big Talents) Kenya



Lesley Bopape (Lesedi Lehumo Investments Pty Ltd) South Africa



Fashion

Kubasu Monette Janet (Jumon agency Kenya) Kenya



Lilian Madyara (Style Consultants) Zimbabwe



Craig Chimtengo (Mr Rocca London) Zimbabwe



Abbasi Kaijuka (Kai's Divo Collection) Uganda



Kyomuhendo Shamim (Sham cares foundation) Uganda



Toumiat Lakhdar-Oran Fashion Week-Algeria



Family Business



Dr. Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi (KOM Group of Companies) Tanzania



Governance and Government Agencies



Tando Luyaba (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) South Africa



Sosthen Eugine Simiyu (Youth Governance in Action) Kenya



Yershen Pillay (Chemical Industries Education & Training Authorities of South Africa (CHIETA) South Africa



Antony Samba Buluma (Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association) Kenya



Fabrice Vavemi (Popular Action Party, Lena Bilingual Academy, Lena Holdings) Cameroon



Isaac Kigozi (Office of The President on Diaspora Affairs) Uganda



Rabiu Onaolapo Olowo (Lagos State Government) Nigeria



Benson Ochiel Ngiela (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) Kenya



Yvonne Mothibi (Madibeng Local Municipality) South Africa



Dr. Anthonia Opeyemi Alebiosu (Federal Inland Revenue Service) Nigeria



Health and Wellness



Sarah Mulindwa (Sarah Mulindwa) Uganda



Dr. Steve Mutiso (Aga Khan University Hospital) Kenya



Nicodimus Tinashe Mucherera (Pharm Drive) Zimbabwe



Jeremy Naidoo (Jehu Industries (Pty) Ltd) South Africa



Sebabatso Tsaoane (Black Woman Arise Women's Health Foundation) South Africa



Dr. Lilian Kerubo (DiffABA) Kenya



Human Resource and Development



Vumile Msweli (Hesed Consulting) South Africa



Andisa Liba (Float Pay and Pan African Chamber of Commerce) South Africa



Priscilla Wellington Asante (Customer Service Africa) Ghana



Hospitality



Kofi Anim-Danso (Location Accra) Ghana



Vusani Matsebula (LetsGoZanzibar) Eswatini



Journalism (Radio / TV / Newspaper)



Jeremiah FisayoBambi (Africanews, Euronews) Nigeria



Elijah Nyakundi Nyaanga (Scholar Media Group Africa Ltd) Kenya

Nyasha Michelle (BBC) Zimbabwe



Tafadzwa Zimoyo-BraveHearts Zimbabwe



Law



Nabiry Juma Jumanne (Sheria Kiganjani Company Limited) Tanzania



Inemesit Dike (The Legal Concierge) Nigeria



Logistics and Supplies



Antonio Shabir Wadee (King of Africa Logistics) South Africa



Manufacturing



Richmond Kwame Frimpong (Dawa Industrial Zone) Ghana



Michelle Janine Austin (Keegor group of companies) South Africa



Media (Digital and Social)



Élodie Ramsamy (Mediatiz Ltd) Mauritius



Allegro Dinkwanyane (Orgella Group) South Africa



Olawunmi Akalusi (RíséApp Nigeria Ltd) Nigeria



Tiwalola Olanubi (DottsMediaHouse Limited) Nigeria



Ashley Nyasha Muremba (Womens Voice Zimbabwe) Zimbabwe



Music & Entertainment



Gilmore Qhawe Khumalo (Paper Bag Africa) Zimbabwe



Musa Umaru (Great Moses Music Academy) Nigeria



Marketing & Communications



Kevin Kumbirai Mwenye (Kevin Mwenye Media and PR) Zimbabwe



Printing / Press and Publishing



Phanuel Matase Ramabu (PMR Media and Advertising) South Africa



Philanthropy and Charity



Humphrey Nabimanya (Reach A Hand Uganda) Uganda



Charles Tumwebaze (Together Alive Health Initiative) Uganda



Dr. Mathew Godwin Mario (Myles Leadership University) Benin



Dr Fola David (Foladavid Care Foundation) Nigeria



Zainab Ikaz Kassim (Child Aid & Sponsorship Awareness Foundation) Nigeria



Lindile Nontobeko Ngwenya (Refugees Children's Project) South Africa



Tinevimbo Terry-Anne Matambanadzo (As I Am Foundation) Zimbabwe



Velveeta Viban (I'm Human Organization) Cameroon



Rachel Wanyoike (Solidaridad Eastern and Central Africa Expertise Centre) Kenya



Nhyira Bayeh (Amanda foundation) Ghana



Theresa Farai Nyava (Sanitary Aid Zimbabwe Trust) Zimbabwe

Blessing Olugbuyi (Caritas Development and Health Initiative) Nigeria



Lucy Pearl Khofi (Women' Health Ekklesia & Imfundo Enhle Education Trust) South Africa



Oluwatimileyin Edwin (CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative) Nigeria



Real Estate Development / Construction



Samson Blaque (Garnet Bricks Global Investment Limited) Nigeria



Thembisa Winston Kunene (Libertalia Group) South Africa



Science, Technology and Innovation



Aymen Gatri (Teligencia) Tunisia



Deogratius Mosha (Mainstream Media Limited) Tanzania



Dr Nchafatso G Obonyo (Critical Care Research Group)- The University of Queensland and Kenya Medical Association) Kenya



Sports



Amine Zariat (Tibu Africa) Morocco



Mmabatho Langa (Mmabatho Langa physiotherapy) South Africa



Mukansanga Salima Rhadia – Rwanda



Dr Koketjo Tsebe (Unisa) South Africa



Social enterprise



Catherine Kakolo Mongella (Earth Guardians) Tanzania



Jamila Mayanja (Smart Girls Uganda) Uganda



Isaac Macharia Mwangi (Voluntours Adventures and Anyoraa Camp Maasai Mara) Kenya



Linda Chepkwony (RiftValley Organics Africa) Kenya



Naike Andrew Moshi (Women in Management Africa (WIMA) Tanzania



Oluwole A. Olusola (African Future Leaders initiative) Nigeria



Chika Ibobo (Junior Chamber International) Nigeria



Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah (Guzakuza) Ghana



Theatre and Arts



Joy Mwangi- (Ada Animation) Kenya



Olu Adebamowo (Osacomms Solutions) Nigeria



Stephen Shenboyejo (Steve the Director) Nigeria



Gladman Madawaenda (Mwana waGidza) Zimbabwe



Hassana Ameley Sampah (Overflow Production) Ghana



Telecom and Mobile / Software Development



Norchen Mezni (E-Tafakna)- Tunisia



Arnold Chimambo (Zodsat) – Zimbabwe



Mamush Yisihak Wana (Joy4laborers) Ethiopia