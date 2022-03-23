Fossil fuel is still part of Ghana's energy mix - Energy Minister

Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh

The Ministry of Energy has resolved that fossil fuel, particularly, natural gas continue to be part of the nation's energy mix, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the Sector Minister said on Monday.

That notwithstanding, Mr Prempeh said the country was determined to put in place realistic strategies to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix in the medium to long term.



He said the country's total renewable energy installed as of December 2021 stood at 120MW representing 2.4 percent of the national generation mix.



Currently, about 70 per cent of Ghana's installed power generation capacity of 5,231MW is from thermal plants that use natural gas as their primary fuel.



"This proportion is projected to increase to meet the growing energy demand to commensurate to the national economic growth", Dr Opoku-Prempeh stated in a speech read on his behalf at a forum on the national energy transition plan held in Sunyani.



The Ministry organized the forum to sensitize the participants on the nation's energy plans and ensure their views were incorporated to ensure a holistic approach and successful implementation of the plan.

It was attended by traditional authorities, civil society organisations and actors as well as Municipal and District Chief Executives and educational institutions.



Dr Opoku-Prempeh explained since 2017, the government through the Bui Power Authority and the Volta River Authority had made bud strides as the renewable energy leaders.



"Our country is blessed with lithium, manganese, iron, and silica deposits all of which can serve as raw materials for the manufacture of various components of the renewable energy technologies.



"It is also anticipated that electric cars will replace fossil fuel-based cars in the future and some of these minerals will be very vital", the sector minister stated.



Dr Opoku-Prempeh said Ghana was a signatory to the Paris Agreement as well as other international protocols which require the nation to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050, saying it was then imperative to plan and strategise to push the country towards low carbon economy while ensuring economic growth.

In line with this, he said his Ministry was developing a national energy transition plan to guide the country as it transitioned to cleaner energy.



As part of the plans for the nation's transition process, Dr Opoku- Prempeh said the ministry would continue to explore for and produce oil and gas but in a more environmentally friendly manner.



"We will enforce the zero flaring policy and institute Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage techniques to ensure that petroleum activities so not adversely impact the environment", the sector minister stated.