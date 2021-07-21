Foster assistance given amongst citizenry - MP

MP for Ellembelle, Armah-Kofi Buah

Source: GNA

Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, has urged the government to create the necessary steps to ensure that the citizenry support and assist one another to overcome difficult situations.

Mr Buah said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, global malnutrition had increased and many people go to bed on empty stomachs and there is the need to take necessary steps to avoid such situations.



He noted that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a food bank to store food for onward distribution to the aged, poor, vulnerable and needy in the Ellembelle District.



Speaking at a stakeholder meeting to mark the first year anniversary of the Ellembelle Food Bank at Ambainu in the Western Region, Mr Buah indicated that so far the food bank had distributed raw food items to more than 6,000 vulnerable people and the figure was expected to double to 12,000 people in the second year.



“The food bank programme is not about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), but inure to the benefit of all vulnerable in the district, the gesture is service to God since we have a rich culture of belonging but gradually losing it and there is the need for all efforts to revive and strengthen it,” he stressed and donated a cheque for GH¢20, 000.

Nana Nyamekeh Fofole, the chief of Ambainu and chairman of the Food Bank, said the committee had secured a 10-acre farmland towards cultivation of food crops to stock the bank.



Arko Nokoe, the MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, in the Western Region, lauded residents of Ellembelle for their support and assistance for him to go to Parliament and pledged success for the project and team up with MPs for Ellembelle and Jomoro to stem youth unemployment and donated GH¢2, 000.



Nana Kobina Nketiah, the Paramount Chief of Essikado, who chaired the function, observed that the well-being of Africans was characterised by inter-dependence and lauded Mr Buah for humanitarian gesture and advised people in Ellembelle to foster unity and harmony to spearhead growth and development.



Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, thanked the MP for major projects such as Mobile Clinic van, Elder Care Centre and Food Bank, his selflessness, stint for progress and development which had transformed the constituency.