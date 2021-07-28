Foundation plans youth empowerment towards clean environment

The youth to be empowrered to appreciate a clean environment

Mr Sam Kobi Hagan, the CEO of SKH Foundation (NGO) and his management team have drawn a mid-new-year (2021) programme aimed at strengthening and building the capacity of the people of Akosombo, to appreciate a clean environment.

Speaking to the media at Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, Mr Kobi Hagan said the programme was committed to redirecting the youth potential to reproductive ventures, to help empower them with knowledge and skills in clean-up exercise leadership development.



To help sustain the programme, he said, volunteers from the foundation would be working with the youth in the communities, homes, offices, churches and schools at Akosombo, to spread the message of shunning violence and to promote a clean environment and build a healthy society.



According to him; “the health in this part of the district is paramount to improving living standards and quality of life.”

The foundation, he said, also planned to embark on education on malaria, HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis and other communicable diseases, while it would undertake regular health education and free medical screening, apart from registering a number of the beneficiaries with the National Health Insurance Scheme.



To help create awareness of children’s rights, Mr Kobi Hagan called for concerted efforts to end child labour in fishing communities, which he described as “very alarming.”