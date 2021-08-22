Foundation supports premature babies at Korle-Bu NICU

Isabella's Hope Foundation donated products to mothers and babies at the Korle-Bu NICU

Isabella's Hope Foundation, a non-profit company, has donated products to mothers and their babies at the Korle-Bu Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), to assist in taking care of the newborns.

Mothers at the unit, each received a package containing a baby dress, wipes, diapers, and hand sanitizers.



Ms Clara Manly-Spain, the Director, Fundraiser, Isabella's Hope Foundation, said the gesture formed part of the numerous supports they render to NICU over the years to assist mothers in dire need.



"We assist mothers with other needs such as medical conditions, or extreme poverty, by assisting them with payment of their medical bills or helping them to learn a trade, thereby, empowering the mothers to care for themselves as well as their children," she stated.



The Foundation also paid the bills of three mothers whose babies have been discharged but for lack of money could not pay their bills.



Ms Manly-Spain said the Foundation would embark on another donation in December, and welcomed donations of clothes, shoes, and accessories, old and new of any age, baby nappies ages 0-3 years, baby clothes, and most importantly, cash donations from individuals and organizations to achieve this.



Ms Samantha Nartey, the Senior Nursing Officer at KBTH NICU, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture adding that, this would help mothers who do not have the means to buy those items.

She said most mothers whose babies were at NICU, faced financial challenges and prayed that more of such donations would keep coming to assist them.











Ms Mashara Mohammed, whose set of twins were on admission, was extremely grateful for the gesture adding that this came at a time when she had run out of cash.She prayed that the Foundation gets more to be able to assist people like her in their difficult times.GNA