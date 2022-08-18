Founder of Awula Foundation calls for unity among chiefs in Ablekuma North

File photo

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The founder of Awula Foundation, a non-profit organization operating in the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ms Ewurabena Aubynn has charged the chiefs and people in the constituency to use the celebration of this year’s Homowo to forge unity.

According to her, that is the only way the chiefs and people in the area can unite and demand accountability and development from policymakers.



Mad. Ewurabena made this statement during a tour of various parts of the constituency to donate some food items to the traditional rulers in the area.



“The donation is my little way to support the various palaces in the constituency towards the celebration of this year's Homowo Festival,” she stated.



Homowo is a harvest festival celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana in the Greater Accra Region.



The festival begins in the month of August with the planting of millet before the rainy season.



The festival which dates back to the 16th century is celebrated in remembrance of the severe famine that once happened in the history of precolonial Ghana.

Some of the items donated include; bags of maize, tubers of yam, gallons of palm oil, crates of eggs, bags of rice and assorted drinks.



Speaking to the Republic Press, Mad. Ewurabena said the gesture is to wish all the elders, chiefs and people in Ablekuma North, a blessed year (Afi oo Afi) and ask for their prayers, good counsel and blessings.



She used the occasion to call for unity among the chiefs and people of the area in other to forge ahead in development



Some of the palaces visited by madam Ewurabena and some residents include; Odorkor Official Town Palace, Darkuman Okaiman Mantse Palace, Kwashieman Palace, Sakaman Palace and Tsuim Palace (Odokor Palace).



The chiefs appreciated her thoughtfulness and gesture.



In return, the Queen Mother of Darkuman, Naa Dede Aminiyie I, and her elders invoked the ancestral spirits to guide her, the family, businesses and heart desires in the coming years.