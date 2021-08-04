Founders’ Day: Akufo-Addo was a card-bearing member of CPP - Kwesi Pratt

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Former President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

• Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt claims that President Akufo-Addo was a card bearing member of the CPP

• He maintains that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah will forever be the leader of Ghana



• Kwesi Pratt says if Nkrumah did anything wrong, it would be leaving Akufo-Addo to be a CPP advocate



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was once a card-bearing member of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s Convention Peoples Party.



According to the veteran journalist, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is a known follower of the Dankwa-Busia administration was a member and an advocate of the CPP and was on the wanted list of the coup plotters on the day Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown in 1966.



Delivering his submission on the Alhaji Alhaji show on the topic ‘Celebrating Nkrumah’s Legacy,” Mr. Pratt mentioned the President as one of the legacies of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“By February 24 which was the day of the Coup, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was a card bearing member of Convention Peoples Party.”



“He was on the list of the people to be arrested on February 24, 1966, and he (President Akufo-Addo) told me this story himself about how he was supposed to be arrested on that day because he was a member of the Convention Peoples Party.”



“And he was able to escape that arrest because of family connection. Because his father was with them (Coup plotters), they managed to take his name out of the list of those ought to be arrested and that is how he ended up with the Dankwa-Busia people and today he is the President,” he said on the Alhaji Alhaji show on Pan African TV.



He added that “If Nkrumah did anything wrong, it's because Akufo-Addo was involved because he was a card bearing member of the CPP and he was an advocate of Nkrumah.”



“Nkrumah truly never dies and he will our leader forever.”