Four boys drown in Volta Lake at Yeji

Four boys have drowned in the Volta Lake at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred at Konkoma a suburb of the Yeji township.



The bodies of the boys have been retrieved from the lake on Tuesday, March 1.



The four boys were identified as Umaru 10, Ali 8, Mubarack 12, and Ibrahim 7.

According to sources, the four boys were reported missing by their families on Monday evening.



The Yeji Police have commenced investigations into the incident.



The bodies have been deposited at the St Matthias Hospital Morgue waiting for autopsy.