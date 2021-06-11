Four dead bodies discovered in Lower Manya Krobo in two weeks

Four bodies have been discovered at the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal

Correspondence From Eastern Region

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region is reeling after the bodies of four men aged between 38 and 50 were discovered within the last three weeks at various parts of the municipality.



The development is leading to a growing sense of insecurity in the area with the last three discoveries occurring within the last four days.



Though residents may not immediately harbour suspicions of serial killings, the spate of unexplained deaths is becoming alarming.



The latest of these discoveries was at Agormanya where the lifeless body of an unidentified male adult aged about 50 years and suspected to be mentally deranged, was discovered at Agormanya at 9 am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, by residents.



He was discovered dead in a prone position with a piece of cloth covering his waist. An inspection conducted on the body by the police revealed no physical marks of violence.

The body was subsequently conveyed to the Atua Government Hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy.



On Tuesday, 8th June, the lifeless body of a married man was also found at Agomanya at dawn on a footbridge in the community.



The Assemblyman for the area, Philip Batsa whose attention was drawn to the scene, reported the incident to the Odumase Police station.



The Police, upon receiving the information, immediately accompanied the complainant to the scene where the lifeless body of an adult male was found lying in a supine position.



The deceased was in a black and white top, black trousers with two mobile phones and a pair of black boots beside him.

According to the police, there were no physical marks of violence to suggest foul play upon careful examination of the body though there was blood oozing out from his nose and mouth.



Relatives identified the deceased as Geshong Akoto Selasi aged 38, a married man.



The body has since been conveyed to the Atua Government Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.



In yet another case, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old man, suspected to be mentally deranged, was discovered on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10 am in a gutter at Odumase Junction.



He was discovered in supine position wearing an ash top, a blue-black trouser, and two wristwatches with other clothes found in his pocket by residents who alerted the Assemblyman for the area, Awuley Mensah.

Again police told GhanaWeb that though there were no physical marks of violence to suggest foul play, there was however blood oozing out from the nose and mouth of the deceased.



About three weeks ago, the lifeless body of another male adult was found at Kpongunor by residents.



The body was subsequently conveyed to the Atua Government Hospital for identification and preservation awaiting autopsy.



Police Commander in charge of the Odumase Police Command, Supt. Doris Hukporti when contacted by GhanaWeb said investigations were ongoing.



According to her, preliminary inspections conducted on the bodies of the deceased did not suggest foul play.

“So far we are still investigating but nothing points to murder because there were no physical marks on the bodies when the investigators inspected,” she said.