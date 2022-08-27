0
Four dead, many seriously injured in accident at Gomoa Buduatta junction

Four people have died while many are in critical condition after a sprinter Benz bus collided with a Toyota minibus at Buduatta Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on the Accra Cape Coast Highway.

The accident happened Friday, August 26, 2022, evening.

The injured persons including a pregnant woman are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the area.

The driver of the Sprinter Bus, Freeman Yawokpo, accused the driver of the Toyota minibus of making a wrongful overtaking leading to the accident.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for preservation.

The Gomoa Dominase police station has commenced investigation.

