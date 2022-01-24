Four feared dead in renewed Bawku shootings

The area had been under curfew due to rising insecurity

Four people have reportedly died followed renewed shootings in Bawku.

According to a source, the shooting which allegedly started in the morning of Sunday, January 23, was first heard around the central business area of the town which has been embroiled in sporadic shootings since November 2021.



The tension reportedly spread to other areas such as Sabongari, Kariyama, Gingande and other suburbs of the town.

Reports say a woman believed to be a Burkinabe is among the victims.