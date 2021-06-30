Four killers of Mfantsiman MP jailed 20 years each for robbery

The late Mfantsiman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford

Four armed robbers who were arrested following a robbery incident in Obuasi in the Ashanti region have admitted taking part in the murder of the late Mfantsiman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The robbers, according to the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, who were arrested during a robbery incident on the Obuasi Highway on May 11, admitted during taking part in the murder of the late MP during interrogations.



Addressing the press on Wednesday, COP Ken Yeboah said the robbers have been tried and jailed 20 years each for the robbery incident but are yet to be arraigned and tried for the murder of the late Mfantseman MP.



According to COP Ken Yeboah, one of the armed robbers who were of Fulani extraction was shot and killed while about three more are on the run.



Mr. Hayford was shot and killed after his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say the suspected armed robbers numbering about six shot at the MP’s vehicle when his driver attempted to drive away from the robbery operation.



After the car stopped, the driver was shot by the armed robbers to serve as a deterrent to others who might try to escape.



The MP is alleged to have confirmed his identity to the robbers when asked who the MP of the constituency was. He was then shot twice, resulting in his death.