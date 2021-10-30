Four-member Committee to probe 'attack' on Suame Police station by Military

Logos of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces

• Soldier stormed the Suame police station over the arrest of a colleague

• In the process, they assaulted a police officer on duty



• The Police and Military have vowed to probe the issue via a four-member committee



The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have constituted a four-member committee to probe last Friday's altercation between soldiers and police officers at Suame in the Ashanti Region.



A joint statement issued late Saturday, October 30, 2021, said the committee had a week to submit their report to the Police Administration and Military High Command "to determine the next line of action."



Their mandate starts on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the statement added.



The four members of the committee were named as follows: ACP Benjamin Osei Addai and ASP Ernest Kwofie of the Police Service and Colonel Jonathan Kumador and Lt. Col. David Addi of the Military.

"We wish to once again assure the general public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to law and in line with the disciplinary procedures of the two institutions," the statement concluded.



It was signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori of the Police Service and Commander Andy La-Anyane of the Armed Forces.



Background



Some six soldiers reportedly stormed the Suame Police Command in the Ashanti Region on Friday, October 29, 2021; over the arrest of a colleague.



According to a report by Starr News’ Isaac Bediako Justice, the armed soldiers attacked the police command over the arrest of one Staff Sergeant Jamal who was detained at the police station for using an unlicensed motorcycle.



The soldier, upon his arrest by the police, is said to have placed a call to his colleagues who stormed the station with arms and ended up assaulting the police officer at post.

The Suame Police Station was subsequently taken over by an armed police reinforcement team deployed from the Ashanti Regional Police Command to maintain law and order following the incident.



Residents expressed concerns and fears of what could come up next. A joint police and military statement acknowledged the incident and promised a probe in due course.



