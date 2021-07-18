Four more deaths sends Ghana's coronavirus death toll to 810

Ghana's new death count for the coronavirus is 810

• Ghana has recorded 4 new deaths from the coronavirus

• It brings the country's total death count to 810



• 156 new cases are recorded daily, the data indicated



New updates from the Ghana Health Service show that another four more persons have been recorded dead, bringing Ghana’s total death count for the novel coronavirus to 810.



In its most recent update on its website, the Service stated that all four casualties took place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.



The data also showed that cases have been rising in recent times, with a daily 156 new cases recorded, sending the active cases to 2,601, with 95,024 recoveries.



Here is the breakdown of data for each region, as displayed on the website:

• Greater Accra Region – 53,942



• Ashanti Region – 16,805



• Western Region – 5,968



• Eastern Region – 4,519



• Central Region – 3,552



• Volta Region – 2,650

• Northern Region – 1,661



• Bono Region – 1,468



• Bono East Region – 1,463



• Upper East Region – 1,320



• Western North Region – 923



• Ahafo Region – 844

• Upper West Region – 500



• Oti Region – 466



• North East Region – 231



• Savannah Region – 132













