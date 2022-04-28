Four people, including a week-old baby injured in Korle Bu fire outbreak

File photo

Korle-Bu Police barracks gutted by fire



Victims of Police barracks fire undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu – Lead firemen



Four people, including a week-old baby, have sustained serious wounds following a fire outbreak at the Korle-Bu Police Barracks on Wednesday, April 28, 2022.



According to eyewitnesses, the victims were fast asleep in their home when fire engulfed portions of the quarters of officers in the evening, around 11 pm, asaaseradio.com reports.



The eyewitnesses said that because of the intensity of the blaze, they could not have done anything, but fortunately, personnel of the Ghana Fire Service were on the scene to save the situation.



One of the witnesses, who is a police officer and a resident of the barracks, said that the fire outbreak could have been disastrous but for the timely intervention of the firemen.