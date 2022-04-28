Four people, including a week-old baby injured in Korle Bu fire outbreak

Three children and their grandmother were injured in a fire outbreak
Korle-Bu Police barracks gutted by fire
Victims of Police barracks fire undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu – Lead firemen
Four people, including a week-old baby, have sustained serious wounds following a fire outbreak at the Korle-Bu Police Barracks on Wednesday, April 28, 2022.
According to eyewitnesses, the victims were fast asleep in their home when fire engulfed portions of the quarters of officers in the evening, around 11 pm, asaaseradio.com reports.
The eyewitnesses said that because of the intensity of the blaze, they could not have done anything, but fortunately, personnel of the Ghana Fire Service were on the scene to save the situation.
One of the witnesses, who is a police officer and a resident of the barracks, said that the fire outbreak could have been disastrous but for the timely intervention of the firemen.
“I was asleep when someone came to wake me up and told me that one of my sister’s rooms was burning… I came out and saw her (the sister) outside but four people including her children and her mother (grandmother of the children) were still in the burning room. One of her babies is fresh, one is three years, and the other is, I think, nine or ten. Her husband has gone on a mission,” another witness said.
The lead fire officer at the scene, Odame Gregory, indicated that the victims were rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.
