Four remanded over alleged car theft

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ofaakor Circuit Court, has remanded four young men into Police custody for allegedly stealing a GH¢145,000 Toyota RAV 4 vehicle belonging to a businesswoman who deals in car rentals.

The accused persons, Atta Buadu Aduabaa Junior, businessman, 38; John Aduabaa, unemployed, 20, Lenus Sabeind, electrician, 27 and Wilson Ntow Anoff, supervisor, 35, rented the car and allegedly appropriated it with a report that it had been stolen from them.



Charged with stealing, their pleas were not taken when they appeared before the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, said on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Aduabaa Junior rented the grey car with registration number GR 4991 – 22 from the victim and complainant, Madam Aisha Mensah’s company to be used in Accra, to be returned on Sunday, May 22, 2022.



Rather, Aduabaa Junior sent the vehicle to Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North Region and when the operatives of the rental company who were tracking the vehicle called to query him, he disconnected one of the trackers in the car.



The prosecutor said Aduabaa Junior later sent the car to Kasoa Kings Town and disconnected the remaining two trackers with the help of the three other accused persons.

Chief Inspector Annobil told the court that on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Aduabaa Junior went to the Police Station with a report that the car he rented had been stolen from his premises.



He said the Police upon receiving the report immediately followed up to the scene and found out that his house was fenced and gated.



He said the Police further observed that the main gate and its padlock was intact, without any damage but the padlock was opened with the key in it and left outside of the house.



Chief Inspector Annobil said the Police also discovered that the key in the padlock was the only key the accused persons had and so he was arrested based on that.



The accused persons would be re-arraigned on Wednesday, June 08, 2022.