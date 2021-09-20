Four ring-leaders arrested for causing public disorder

File photo

Source: GNA

The Police have arrested four persons for allegedly causing public disorder at Jamestown in Accra.

The four ringleaders namely; Salaami Abubakari, 36 years old, Daniel Opare Oman, aged 43, Edward Holm, 38 years of age and 41-year old Daniel Clottey, led scores of people to allegedly block a road at Jamestown by burning car tyres, and created panic and fear.



A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said preliminary investigations suggested the unlawful protest was in response to the widely circulated list of potential Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES).

The statement sent a strong word of caution to any individual or group of persons who intended to unlawfully assemble and cause mayhem over the publication of the prospective MMDCEs list or any other matter, to immediately abandon such plans or face the law.



“We urge everyone to use due process to convey their grievances,” the statement said.