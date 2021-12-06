Four students standing trial for allegedly stabbing KOSS student discharged

The case has been adjourned to December 13

The four juveniles charged with the abetment of the offense of murder in the Konongo-Odumase SHS stabbing case have been discharged by the Konongo district court.

The Prime suspect has however been remanded after the Attorney General established a prima facie case against him.



The four though have been discharged will now serve as witnesses in the matter.



The court presided over by Her Worship, Joyce Bamfo also directed the Ghana Education Service to reintegrate the juveniles into school.

But headteacher of KOSS, Benjamin Kwaku Baah says the safety of the students is not guaranteed, hence, the need to relocate them to another school.



Regional police prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzie said the advice came from the Attorney General.



The case will be moved to the High Court in Kumasi in the next adjourned date which falls on Monday, December 13.