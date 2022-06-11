0
Four-year-old boy drowns in a dam

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: Dokurugu Alhassan, Contributor

A four-year-old boy drowned in a dam in Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region. The dam is believed to be part of the government's 'one village one dam' initiative.

The incident happened on Friday, June 10, 2022, at about 1 PM when the boy and his colleagues had gone to the dam side to swim.

An eyewitness revealed that the children always go there to swim despite the warning from parents not to be going there.

According to the residents, this is the first time the dam started collecting water after it was dug during the dry season.

Meanwhile, the paternal uncle of the deceased, James Adams has disclosed that the chief of the community, Naa Balingu Abubakari has been warning parents not to allow the children go near the dam.

"The incident happened on Friday. The children have been advised by their parents not to be going there after it was announced by the community chief, but unfortunately, the children went there to swim and ended up drowning. This is the first the dam has claimed a life," James Adams said.

According to the paternal uncle, the four-year-old boy was buried yesterday in line with Islamic traditions.

