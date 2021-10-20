Four youths to represent Ghana at 2021 Ubuntu United Nations

Kwame Asiemoah Jr, Rafiatu Umarayi Alhassan, and Samuel Addo Ansah are part of the four

• The Ubuntu United Nations 2021 is starting on October 24

• The event brings together youth from 190 countries to engage in relevant issues of development for youth



• Ghana is to be represented by four young men



Four young Ghanaian have been selected to represent the country at the Ubuntu United Nations this year.



The four, Kwame Asiemoah Jr, Richard K. T. Asumah, Alhassan Rafiatu Umarayi, and Samuel Ansah, will represent Ghana at the UUN which is an innovative digital platform connecting changemakers across the world to discuss challenging issues affecting humanity with other youth leaders across the globe, a statement has said.

They will join other youth from 190 countries of the world for this global event.



Ubuntu ngumuntu ngabantu or simply Ubuntu, a Zulu expression roughly translated as “I Am Because You Are,” is an ancient South African word and philosophy, placing emphasis in a form of humanism which can be expressed by “being self through others.”



It is the ultimate recognition that humans are all bound together and that it is vital to protect the values of communality, dignity, compassion, sharing and acceptance in order to foster our pacific coexistence on earth.



It is in light of this and based on the inspirational motto, “Building Bridges: Igniting Youth Action through Unity in Diversity,” that the UUN has convened youth leaders from these countries to engage on ways to live post-modern society.

“The participants will discuss engage in areas of Human Rights, Social Justice and Sustainable Development promotion, spearheading the Ubuntu philosophy as a way of life in this post-modern society.



“Our Delegates will join this new generation of changemakers reinforcing their Ubuntu commitment and promoting democracy, community development and peace,” the statement said.



Speaking ahead of the program, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that the youth of this world give hope for a better future.



“Young leaders today are spearheading movements for climate action, racial justice, gender equality and so much more (...) is our chance to shape a better future (...) the United Nations is committed to be your ally. (…) Thank you for your conviction on dialogue power and cooperation! Please, accept our best success wishes for your significant work!” he said.

Kwame Asiemoah Jr, one of the Ghanaian participants, told GhanaWeb that he is hopeful this will bring a drastic change to his life and how he pursues his future.



“I feel honoured to be a part of this global network of young trailblazers in promoting humanity, democracy, good governance, peace and development. Sustainable development can only be achieved if we work together in the spirit of UBUNTU, believing that no one person can exist without others.



“As a public health professional and a youth leader, helping people to overcome challenges of social inequality is core to my efforts of improving health outcomes and positive youth development. I look forward to working with the young leaders from 189 countries on the Ubuntu United Nations World Leaders Academy to give hope to my country, Ghana and the world at large as we work towards the sustainable development goals,” he said.



Over 4000 applicants made entries to the event but the UUN jury only shortlisted around 600 participants who will help it achieve its strong will for serving the common good.

This certified, free of charge 25-hour program was developed by the Ubuntu Leaders Academy (ULA) and has engaged 12,000 young people from more than 50 countries.



The UUN is chaired by Mr. José Ramos-Horta and co-chaired by John Volmink, the President of Ubuntu Global Network, and by Her Highness Princess Rym Ali of Jordania.



The program also includes the participation of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, namely Muhammad Yunus, Kaylash Satyarthi and Leymah Gbowee, among other international personalities.



