Frances Essiam shreds Sam George over ‘religious prostitute’ attack on Bawumia

Frances Essiam

Frances Essiam, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, has strongly criticized Sam Nartey George for his recent comments branding NPP’s flagbearer, Vice President Bawumia, a “religious prostitute.”

In a radio interview on Adom FM, monitored by Mynewsgh, Frances questioned Sam George’s pre-parliamentary contributions, highlighting his reliance on state privileges and government positions. She expressed disapproval of his insult towards Bawumia, stressing that such disrespectful language should not be tolerated.



Frances defended the party’s right to choose its candidate and called for a more civil discourse, arguing that the term “prostitute” is derogatory and profane.



She also challenged Sam George regarding his past association with the late Aliu Mahama’s office, questioning the inconsistency of attacking a Muslim when he had previously worked in a Christian office.



“What have you done in this life before coming to parliament? You are just a benefactor of state privileges. We won’t sit idly by while you insult Bawumia. You are not an island unto yourself. Who do you think you are?”



Continuing the conversation, Frances emphasized the importance of tolerance and cautioned against insulting Bawumia based on uncertainties surrounding the 2024 elections. She maintained that such language is unacceptable.

In response, Member of Parliament Sophia Ackuaku, representing Domeabra-Obom, apologized on behalf of her colleague but urged for a measured perspective.



She suggested that the NPP’s reaction should be disregarded, viewing the incident as a harmless exchange of political jargon.



Ackuaku emphasized the need to move past the issue, stating that insults won’t contribute to chaos in the country.



