Francis-Xavier Sosu wins Political Personality and Humanitarian of the Year Award

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu

Source: Portia Kornu, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been adjudged the Distinguished Political Personality and Humanitarian of the Year Award by the National Outspoken Awards.

The MP for Madina who doubles as Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has since becoming MP introduced the Madina Job Centre and sponsored four (4) new Bills including a Bill to abolish the Death Penalty, Bill to provide compensation for persons wrongfully arrested, detained and convicted, Bill to amend the General Legal Council and Legal Education, and Bill to prohibit the practice by any person as a witch doctor or witch finder.



Hon. Sosu has also instituted the Best Teacher Awards for teachers within Madina Constituency, launched the UPSA Best Teacher Award (Human Rights Category), and undertaken various training programs to build capacity of Constituents in modules including Mushroom Farm Training, Graphic Design and Website Development, and Beauty Artistry, among others.

The Madina MP has also introduced the Sosu Health Fund and undertaken numerous medical outreaches and donations to health facilities within the Madina Constituency. The Hon. MP has also launched the Islamic Project to support the development of the Islamic Community and Muslims within the Madina Constituency, and ensured reconstruction of the Baba Yara School Bridge.



It is in light of the above and more that the National Outspoken Awards set to honour and celebrate Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq) as the Distinguished Political Personality and Humanitarian for the Year 2021.