Francopat cited in Labianca saga as Hannah Bissiw makes interesting allegations

Former Agric Minister, Hannah Bissiw

A former Deputy Minister of Agriculture under the Mahama administration, Hannah Bissiw has described the current impasse between the Special Prosecutor and Labianca Company as a competitors' fight’ among industry players aimed at undermining the work of the member of the Council of state.

According to her, these were part of some common phenomena that characterized businesses in the industry that had a competitive advantage over others.



The Former Minister who disclosed this in an interview on Neat FM, an Accra based Radio station alleged that one Adu Boffour and Frank Owusu popularly called Franco Pat were behind the Special Prosecutor’s focus on Labianca Company Limited



According to the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC, she had had some level of interactions with Labianca and other companies because these were major importers of chicken products as far as the industry is concerned.



She indicated that the businesswoman had therefore not done anything wrong to merit such a level of attack from some competitors in the industry particularly one Mr. Adu-Boffour, a customs officer who doubles as an importer and a clearing agent. A material fact that should be of concern to authorities.



She indicated that “I went to FrancoPat for some document and these were the document Francis Owusu gave me. To my surprise, all the information contained here are port documents to discredit someone they think I had some issues with



She continued “They called another customs officer right in front of me and asked if you are allowed to import frozen chicken. See Adu Boffour also imports frozen chicken and doubles as a clearing agent. All the conversation they had was about the woman, Labianca. The woman is NPP, Franco is also NPP and Adu-Boffour is a customs officer, I therefore want to state on record that these are the information I have and they want to pull me into this but no”

She, therefore, asked all Ghanaians not to drag her into the issue as the brouhaha surrounding it was started by competitors and a customs office due to the failure by these individuals to do better than her.



It is clear from the interview that the former Minister is appalled by the attempt by competitors to rely on standard customs practices which benefits all players to discredit a Female Ghanaian company both home and aboard



“All the conversation centred around the woman because it was difficult for anybody to take his/her goods from the port unless the woman has taken hers. This I felt was very petty because they discussed how they were going to give something to some people to be able to get rid of the woman. I don’t hate the woman neither do I hate Francopat but I am against Adu-Baffour because it’s against the laws of Ghana because he is a customs officer.”. She added



She, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians not to drag her into the matter to discredit her hard-earned reputation saying she feared God and could not connive with anybody to destroy the woman just because she was excelling in her business as an importer.



