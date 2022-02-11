Franklin Cudjoe condemns detention of ASEPA boss over false news publication

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe condemned the detention of Mensah Thompson, head of ASEPA, a civil society organization, saying that such detentions happen only in autocratic states.

Mensah Thompson was on Wednesday through to Thursday detained by the Teshie Police Command after he honoured their invitation.



He was detained for allegedly publishing false news regarding the use of the Presidential Jet for a shopping spree in London by members of President Akufo-Addo’s family. The complaint was filed by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

“What is going on here? Why detain a person in this matter? I thought these things happened in autocratic states! The Police must not be used in this manner,” Franklin Cudjoe tweeted.



Meanwhile, Mensah Thompson has been granted bail by a Kaneshie Circuit Court to the tune of GHC50,000 with two sureties.