Fraud detected in ‘one teacher one laptop’ project

District Directors of Education are requested to validate the list

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has detected fraud in the one teacher one laptop project in the Ashanti Region.

This according to management arose from Metropolitan Municipal and District Directors of Education submitting names of persons who do not qualify to benefit from the project.



These persons include non-teaching staff, retired or separated staff. Some, according to the GES were also identified to have been assigned fake IDs.



A statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu Afriyie, said the conduct amounts to fraud. The statement also warned that “District Directors of Education are requested to ask Headteachers to be responsible for the names being submitted.”

District Directors of Education are requested to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, August 31.



The statement emphasized that only Junior High School teachers are supposed to be beneficiaries of the project.



