Fraudsters robbed me of a Ghs350,000 car with a fake cheque - UAE-based Ghanaian reveals

UAE-based Ghanaian Josh Frimpong

Source: SVTV Africa

UAE-based Ghanaian Josh Frimpong has disclosed that fraudsters robbed him of a Ghs350k car with a fake cheque.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Josh mentioned that he shipped two cars to Ghana for his brother to sell, but he was duped. According to Josh, he reported the case to the police, but it was pointless.



“My brother said someone wanted to buy the car, but he sent his friend to deal with the buyers. The buyers decided to deposit the money at Atwima Mponua Rural Bank and wrote a cheque for it.



I asked for video footage of the buyer, and they said their camera wasn’t working that day. Nothing works in Ghana,” he said.



Josh added that he reported the case to the police, and “the CID thought it was a case to get money from me. The bank provided the buyer's details to the CID, but I got fed up because they always asked for money for this or that.”



Josh advised Ghanaians living abroad to be wary of who they transact business with to avoid being duped.

“I’ve tried many businesses that have failed. If you are not in Ghana to manage the business, don’t send anything back home. There is no honesty,” he said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Mr. Frimpong imported a Toyota Yaris 2011 model and Opel Corsa 2013 during the pandemic.



