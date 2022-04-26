Freddie Blay is alien to NPP, he is a liar and corrupt - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay is NPP National Chairman

He was a former CPP MP



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe indicated he does not deserve the position



The national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Freddie Blay, is an alien to the party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of the founding members has said.



According to him, if care is not taken, it will be through the current chairman, who is a former CPP member, that the Danquah, Busia, Dombo tradition will be destroyed.



The former Ghana Football Association president said, any sincere NPP member who knows how the party came about will agree with his assertion that Freddie Blay is doing the party more harm than good.



Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘One On One’ show, Monday, April 25, 2022, the former Ambassador to Serbia noted that not only Freddie Blay is an alien, but he is also corrupt and a lair.

“When he was campaigning, he promised numerous buses that he said he will bring to the party, where are they now [after he won the chairmanship]? Some people like [Freddie Blay] you don’t give them power; that is why I say Akufo-Addo has changed in a way I don’t understand,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said.



He added, “Blay is his name and he was a CPP man.”



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe recounted an encounter he had with the late General Emmanuel Erskine [of blessed memory] where he [General Erskine] asked him [Nyaho-Tamakloe] why NPP of all the parties made Blay, the national chairman.



“I said sir, it surprises me too,” he narrated.



“Blay has been the destructive element of NPP today and if we are not careful and manage him properly, the party will split into two or it will be destroyed totally,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed.



