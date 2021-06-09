Free SHS: Double track could’ve been prevented with private schools – Educationist

According to the educationist, government should have made use of the private institutions

Senior lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Dr. Daniel Osabutey, has shared that infrastructural challenges associated with the free SHS policy could have been prevented if government had involved private schools in implementing the policy.

According to him, private schools in the country “cried” when the free SHS policy was introduced, and believes the government could have taken advantage of their infrastructure and other resources to make the policy seamless.



“The double track system could’ve been averted if private secondary schools had been involved in the rolling out of the free SHS policy. They started crying when the free SHS started because of the loss and neglect they suffered. So what prevented us from involving them?” he asked on the FactSheet show with Samuel Eshun.



He believes if the country has been able to trust private schools with basic and tertiary education, “why then can we not entrust them with the secondary education of our children.”



“Now we have a lot of private institutions running tertiary programs. If we believe they can run tertiary and basic education programs, then why not secondary programs too? Are we are saying they can’t? And that is where I am coming from,” he repeated.

He indicated that if the government had really made use of some of these private secondary institutions, “I don’t think there would’ve been the need for us to even think of starting the double track system.”



The President Akufo-Addo led government has suffered infrastructural and human resource deficit when it comes to the implementation of the free SHS policy.



To resolve this challenge, the government introduced the double track system where students went to school in different batches in order for them to get the maximum class time.