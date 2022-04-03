Free SHS: It’s unwise to reintroduce fees; many parents poorer now – Development Economist

Michael Ayamga-Adongo

Development Economist and Senior Lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Michael Ayamga-Adongo has argued that it will be unwise to reintroduce fees in senior high schools after several years of the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

It is his view that many parents are worse off economically than in 2017 when the implementation of the policy began.



Dr Ayamga-Adongo, who has consistently criticised the ‘wholesale’ nature of the policy and how its hasty implementation has undermined quality at the senior high school level, wondered why some researchers are now publishing research and pushing for a review of the policy after initially keep mute when the policy was initiated.



“It is simply unwise to reintroduce the burden of school fees on parents given that many parents are now worse off economically than they were when free SHS was introduced.



What surprises me though is how the latter-day apostles of review free SHS have found their voice and a sudden sense of patriotism. Those now publishing research about the impact of free SHS on quality and trying hard to define review even though it’s not a Bible verse. My question is simple. Where were these guys? Did they just from a spaceship?” He quizzed.



Dr Ayamga-Adongo revealed how he become a target for raising critical issues about the policy and warning about how it could be counterproductive to the education system and the economy of the country. For him, Government is preparing the grounds to cancel the policy by sponsoring some professors and journalists to cook figures and hype the failures of the policy.

“When people like my good self warned that we were going to damage our education system, harm our children and place our economy at great risk you all kept quiet.



When people were sent after me where were you, noble Professors and educationists?



It’s obvious government has now called on its foot-soldier professors and journalists to cook figures and hype failures of the free SHS slogan in order to create a pretext for the government to capitalize on and cancel free SHS,” he added.



The free SHS policy, which caters for all the educational expenses of all students in public senior high schools, began in September 2017 less than a year after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over the reins of Government. The policy had been criticized for not targeting students whose parents or guardians can afford to cater for them but covering every student no matter the economic status of their parents or guardians. The government dismissed the criticism.



Now though there seems to be a push by some people, considered as sympathetic to the government, for a review of the programme considering the financial strain it has on Government expenses.