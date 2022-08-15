Free SHS: Let’s support government for continuous running of the policy - Concerned Parents

Bawumia and Akufo-Addo unveil Free SHS logo | File photo

A pressure group, calling itself Concerned Parents for Free Senior High School Policy (FSHS), has called on the public to support government for the continuous running of the Free SHS policy amidst the global economic crisis as Ghana heads to IMF.

The group in a press release dated August 13, 2022, and copied to OTEC News, stressed that the success of the Free Senior High School policy required that all sections of the Ghanaian populace supported the programme.



The concerned parents underscored the critical importance of the commitment all and sundry to the attainment of quality education and urged every stakeholder to play its roles effectively, for the absolute training of the Ghanaian child.



"As responsible parents, we have the greater responsibility to have our wards learn and change from nothing to productive individuals. We will not relent on our effort to tirelessly cushion up our kids to become our future leaders, or shirk our responsibilities to make us irresponsible"



"Collectively, All responsible parents have joined hands, investing in knowledge for the children and awaiting to receive the best interest in the near future. Not forgotten a salute and to appreciate our seasoned indefatigable Teachers across the length and breadth of this country for their selfless and tedious task heaped upon them, but with government's support and dedication accomplishment is always assured," the state said.



They however commended President Akufo-Addo for taking such bold steps to ensure the future of the Ghanaian child.

Read the full statement below



TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES



14 August 2022



FREE SHS IS AN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM AKUFO ADDO TO THE STUDENTS AND SOCIAL INTERVENTION TO THEM AS WELL.



As the saying goes; "he who opens a school door, closes a prison" and as concerned parents for FSHS Ghana, we are up with this press release to thank his excellency, the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for his determination and commitment in making SHS a continuously free policy for our wards amidst global economic crisis as Ghana heading to IMF.

It is not the attitude of the children, but their aptitude that will determine their attitude in their quest to journey for good education through government readiness and preparedness to make that happen.



As responsible parents, we have the greater responsibility to have our wards learn how to learn and change from nothing to productive individuals. We will not relent in our effort to tirelessly cushion up our kids to become our future leaders or shirk our responsibilities to make ⁷us irresponsible.



Collectively, All responsible parents have joined hands, investing in knowledge for the children and awaiting to receive the best interest in the near future. Not forgetting a salute and to appreciate our seasoned indefatigable Teachers across the length and breadth of this country for their selfless and tedious task heaped upon them, but with government's support and dedication, accomplishment is always assured.



In all humility, we doff our hat out to all philanthropists, and co-operate groups, helping the education system to be on course. And whether we like it or not, until death sets in, the process of learning goes on unabated.



Although the free SHS policy is clouded with some difficulties and other factual inaccuracies coming from some pessimists, determined to collapse the policy on Akufo Addo's government, yet, with clear conscience and determination, the NPP government is focused and delivering on its promises.

In the same vein, we would like to seize this opportunity as parents, to wish all students writing SSCE this year and have already begun with the MOCK. Indeed, exams are the perfect occasion to showcase one's talent and determination. May good luck follow each one of them today and throughout the examination and always. We pray for great accomplishments and success for them, now and forever.



Long live Ghana



God bless Us All